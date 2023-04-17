South Suburban Girl Group ‘Servndipity' to Compete in Singing Contest

It started out purely by chance.

A group of junior and senior students at Thornton Fractional North High School in Calumet City, who all take a drama course together, usually hang out after their drama school and by the piano harmonizing after class.

"And we were like, we actually sound kind of good," said senior Destinee Owens.

Tunmise Oluwole, also a senior, said, “it was like angels, like sirens in your ear. It was kind of cool.” Junior Kierha Lloyd explained, “We just decided, why not make something out of this."

That was a year ago. Then last summer, their drama teacher, who is also their manager, heard about the Cover Song Contest sponsored by Masterpiece Sound Studios in Detroit, in partnership with Sony Music Publishing. She suggested they try out.

"I'm like, 'you guys can sing. I know you guys can make it in this competition,'” said Sade’ May, head of the TF North's drama department and co-lead of the speech department “They’re like, ‘Oh I don’t know.’ And they did it, and here we are.”

At the time, Owens thought, “Why don’t we just do it. Why not let’s see what happens. And here we are.”

Oluwole still can’t believe it. “And to see we actually made it to the top and are gonna perform in a frickin' stadium. It’s kinda crazy. “

Servndipity is one of 14 groups competing for a $25,000 prize at Motor City Casino’s Soundboard Theatre in Detroit on Thursday.

“I knew that singing is something I enjoyed,” said Lloyd, “but I didn’t think I wanted to do it as a career. Now, I definitely want to do it as a career."

Classmates, teachers and the administration at Thornton Fractional North High School are hoping Servndipity comes home winners.