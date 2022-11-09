The family of Tymon Wilson is now grieving and mourning his death after police say the 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in his family’s driveway in south suburban Matteson on Monday morning.

“He’s touched everybody’s soul, everybody that he came across—he’s a light in everybody’s life,” said his older brother, who asked to remain anonymous. “It’s so unfortunate to lose my baby brother.”

His older brother said Tymon had just walked out the door to head to school. Their mom, who is a nurse, was waiting in the car to take Tymon to school when she heard the gunshots.

“She not only witnessed it, but she had to attempt to save a child’s life,” Tymon's brother said. “She’s fortunately blessed, not touched or grazed (by gunfire) by the grace of God.”

Officers were called to the family’s home near Colgate Lane and Central Avenue Monday morning just before 9 a.m., and found Wilson unconscious in the driveway.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

“So many people lost so much today, the world loss so much today,” he said. “But please, I just don’t want it to be forgotten that please keep smiling for my boy. That’s one thing he would never let nobody be around here doing is frowning, being sad, and just realize you know, life is really not guaranteed.”

The former football and basketball player is one of three children. His older brother told NBC 5 Tymon attended Rich Township High School, his grades were impeccable, and that the family moved to Matteson a couple of years ago from Chicago.

“He just got his first car, which is my car, he was so excited just to be a young man,” he said. “He was becoming so much. He was ready to embrace all that life had for him.”

Detectives have been scouring the neighborhood looking for surveillance video and any potential witnesses. One of them told detectives they saw two men approached the victim from a parked car then fired multiple shots. His family is confident police will find the shooters.

“Tomorrow is not promised,” he said. “Love your people unconditionally, truthfully."

Detectives are working with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force to solve this case. If you have any information that could with the investigation you’re asked to call the Matteson Police Department at 708-503-3130.