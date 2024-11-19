South suburban DMV location permanently closing

South suburban residents needing to take a driver's license test or obtain a REAL ID will soon have one less place to turn.

The Illinois Secretary of State's Lockport facility, 1029 31 E. 9th St., is permanently closing on Nov. 25, according to a Facebook post from Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias' office. A reason for the closure wasn't given.

Drivers are instead encouraged to visit the Joliet DMV facility, 201. Joyce Rd., which will remain open. While certain services must be performed in-person at a driver's services facility, a number of tasks can be completed online, such as renewing a driver's license or ID card, making a facility appointment or submitting an address change.

Other available online services include renewing a license plate, replacing a driver's license and paying reinstatement fees.