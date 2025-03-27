South suburban daycare sued in death of 2-year-old boy

The family of a 2-year-old boy who died after a medical episode while at a suburban daycare is suing the company, accusing it of negligence in the boy’s death.

Jaylin Branch was at Grandma Jones daycare in Calumet City Feb. 20 when staff members put him down for a nap, according to the lawsuit.

Jaylin, who had medical conditions making him prone to seizures previously disclosed to the daycare staff, suffered a medical event during nap time, prompting staff to call police and begin giving Branch chest compressions, according to a police report.

During nap time, Branch had vomited and his lips turned blue. An hour after he was put down for a nap, he was unresponsive, according to the police report.

Jaylin’s mom, Jasmine Bailey, filed the lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court demanding a jury trial and a judgment against Grandma Jones for at least $50,000.

According to the lawsuit, the daycare staff failed to supervise minors during nap time, train employees to monitor and supervise the children and provide safety orientation.

When reached by phone Thursday morning, a daycare staffer referred a reporter to a lawyer, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment.