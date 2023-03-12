South Side Irish Parade Spectators Undeterred by Flurries and Chilly Conditions

Chicago's weekend long of St. Patrick's Day festivities continued Sunday with a revered celebration - the South Side Irish Parade.

The largest community-based St. Patrick’s Day Parade outside of Dublin, Ireland, the parade brought more than 75,000 families to the city's Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods, according to organizers.

Of the many having folk fun, Eliza Kearney was a little girl who was not afraid to show it.

Her favorite part?

“The parade,” she said.

A few flurries and cold weather weren’t enough to stop the tens of thousands who lined the sidewalks.

“St. Patty’s Day is always the best! Every year, the month of March is amazing,” said paradegoer Erin Campwirth.

“I agree, even though it’s snowing a little bit, it’s still a good time,” said her friend Alex Galis.

Dozens of floats coasted down the street, many featuring unique decorations, and several bands played tunes.

The festivities brought people together from all over the Chicago area.

“Everybody is just so happy and enjoying themselves,” said spectator Allison Holly.

Michael Miceli attended the annual tradition with his wife and daughter.

“It teaches her some of our family history, family traditions, hopefully she has kids of her own and she comes to this parade,” said Michael.

People celebrated in droves not just on Chicago's South Side, but also on the city's Northwest Side.

The 20th annual Northwest Irish Parade kicked off at Onahan Elementary School, featuring marching bands, music and plenty of floats.

Both parades are known as some of the biggest celebrations in Chicago for St. Patrick’s Day ahead of the actual date.

“I think it gives you longer time to celebrate than just one day,” said Stephanie Miceli.

“Definitely coming back next year,” said her husband, Michael.