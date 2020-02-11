South Loop Fire Destroys 2 Businesses

Two businesses in Chicago's South Loop were completely destroyed in a massive fire early Tuesday.

The multiple-alarm fire broke out at around 12:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Pronto Cleaners, a family-owned dry cleaning business, and Lax Energy Worx, a wellness center with yoga, massage therapy and more, were both completely gutted in the blaze.

The front windows of the building were gone and everything inside the businesses was destroyed as the fast-moving flames enveloped the mason structure.

The flames were so heavy, they tore through the roof, causing it to collapse.

2235 Michigan Pronto Cleaners and Laundry. Companies now defensive. Building will be total loss. 2 11 struck at 143 am pic.twitter.com/16xvMX3VbR — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 11, 2020

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze through the night, officials said. No injuries were reported.

A nearby business owner said he knew the family who owns the dry cleaning business and said it was a devastating loss.

"I'm very sad because I'm a business owner, I understand the hard work of being a business owner," the owner of a nearby bar said. "I understand the pain they are going through… rebuilding, starting from scratch."

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday. Officials said it was believed that the fire began in the back of the building, by the alley.