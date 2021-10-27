South Loop Coffee Shop Worker Hurt When Man Strikes Him in Head With Tip Jar

An employee at a South Loop coffee shop is recovering at a local hospital after a man smashed a tip jar over his head during an attempted robbery Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at a Peet’s Coffee location in the first block of East 8th Street at approximately 9:35 a.m. Wednesday.

At that time, a man began banging on the window of the business, then walked inside and grabbed the tip jar from the front counter.

According to police, an employee of the store tried to stop the suspect, and that is when the man turned around and slammed the tip jar into the employee’s head, shattering the jar.

The assailant tried to flee the scene, but customers inside the coffee shop helped hold him until responding officers arrived and placed him into custody.

The employee was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Officials with Peet’s Coffee say that the location will be temporarily closed.

“Peet’s Coffee is working closely with the Chicago Police Department, and is unable to comment further while their investigation continues,” a spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with our employee and their family at this time.”

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation. Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.