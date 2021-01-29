South African ‘Human + Nature' Exhibit to Arrive at Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle announced a new South African exhibition focused on connecting humans and trees will arrive this spring.

"Human + Nature", pronounced as "Human Nature," is set to arrive April 9 with five sculptures along a backdrop of the arboretum's tree collections. Each installation is about 20-25 feet tall, the arboretum said.

"Trees and nature have the power to refresh and recenter us, and reconnect each of us to the living world. When people care for trees, trees give back fresh air, shade, and beauty," the Morton Arboretum said in a release.

According to the nature center, one of the installations will feature a take on a "Mother Nature" figure, welcoming visitors inside the sculpture where a heart would be.

Daniel Popper, the South African artist behind "Human + Nature" has built art installations globally, with his most acclaimed sculpture at the Nelson Mandela School of Science and Technology in the Eastern Cape of South Africa. The arboretum's upcoming exhibit will be his largest to date, according to a release.

Prior to latest announcement, Troll Hunt was the arboretum's last major exhibit, which will still be available to view through Sunday.

Troll structures standing 15 -30 feet tall have been placed throughout the arboretum since 2018, which are meant to resemble those of European folklore, the center said.

Families are able to keep track of the trolls spread among the trees using the arboretum's guide while enjoying a hike along the trails.

The Morton Arboretum requires that guests make reservations online to allow for proper social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The nature center encourages visitors to bring a mask should they have to interact with arboretum staff or others along the trails.