An active shooter training exercise turned into a frightening real-life encounter as a bizarre series of events unfolded at the Chicago Police Department's Homan Square facility, sources told NBC 5.

At least two people, including an officer, were hurt when shots were fired at the station Monday afternoon, authorities said. Just after noon, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted that shots were fired at the station located at Homan Avenue and Grenshaw Street.

At least two sources with knowledge of the incident told NBC 5 that SWAT was conducting an active shooter training on the fifth floor of the building when the shooting occurred.

The sources said SWAT had guns on the table as part of the training and someone climbed a fire escape, grabbed one of the weapons and pointed it at officers.

Officers in the training weren't sure if the scene was part of their training, but SWAT officers eventually shot the gunman after being told it was not part of the training.

Chicago fire officials said a man who was shot was taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. An officer was also injured and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Police are expected to deliver an update on the situation at 3 p.m.

