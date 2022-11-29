Source: Jakub Pour, Blackhawks Mutually Agree to Contract Termination

Source: Pour, Hawks mutually agree to contract termination originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jakub Pour’s contract with the Blackhawks has officially been terminated after he was placed on unconditional waivers on Tuesday and cleared 24 hours later, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago.

I’m told this was a mutual decision between the player and the team, to give Pour more of an opportunity elsewhere. He’s expected to return to his home area of Czechia, where he will continue his playing career.

Pour, 23, was in the final year of a two-year entry-level contract with the Blackhawks that carried a cap hit of $842,500. He signed the deal on June 15, 2021 after posting a career-high in goals (12) and points (16) during the 2020-21 season for HC Plzen in the Czech League.

Pour spent his first professional season with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, where he had eight points (six goals, two assists) in 44 games and played in one postseason contest. This season, Pour had been playing in the ECHL, where he compiled five points (two goals, three assists) in 15 games. He never appeared in an NHL game with the Blackhawks.

