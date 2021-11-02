Source: CPD Officer Hit in Chest After Gun Discharges During Argument With Wife

A Chicago police officer has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the chest when a gun went off during an argument with his wife, who is also a police officer with the department.

According to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, an investigation is under way after a shooting involving an off-duty police officer at a home in the 8500 block of West Winona on the city's Northwest Side.

A source tells NBC 5 that officers were called to the home on Tuesday evening, and when they arrived they found that an officer had been shot in the chest.

Police say that a fight may have occurred over the weapon, causing it to go off.

The male officer was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. His wife, also a Chicago police officer, remained at the home, and was questioned by detectives.

No further information is available at this time.