Source: Blackhawks Sign Goaltender Drew Commesso to Entry-Level Contract

The Blackhawks have agreed to terms with goaltending prospect Drew Commesso on a three-year, entry-level contract, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. His deal will begin next season and runs through the 2025-26 campaign.

Commesso, 20, recently completed his junior season at Boston University, where he helped his team capture the Hockey East title after going 24-8-0 with a 2.46 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and two shutouts. He also served as an alternate captain.

Commesso had a slow start to the season but was much better in the second half. He went 8-1-0 with a .934 save percentage and two shutouts in his final nine games, guiding BU to a Frozen Four berth before falling to Minnesota in the semifinals.

Commesso finished his college career with a 43-22-4 record, 2.57 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and three shutouts. He also appeared in two games for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics, where he went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .964 save percentage and one shutout.

Commesso was selected by Chicago in the second round (No. 46 overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

