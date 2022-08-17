SoulCycle to Close At Least 19 Studios, Including in the 2 Chicago Area

SoulCycle will close at least 19 of its 83 studios across the U.S., including at least two in the Chicago area, amid adjustments related to the pandemic, a spokesman told NBC Tuesday.

“As riders continue to return to in-studio classes, there have been many shifts as a result of the pandemic. Some of these shifts have been based on geography, and therefore we are naturally reevaluating our portfolio of studios to assess whether there is an opportunity to right-size in certain markets. This will allow us to continue to provide riders with the SoulCycle experience they know and love,” he said in a statement.

As part of the reorganization, SoulCycle, known for intense indoor cycling classes and a devoted following, is also expected to layoff employees, reporting from Business Insider says.

According to SoulCycle's website, there are currently three studio locations in the Chicago area -- Southport, Old Town and The Loop -- and one in the North Shore suburbs, at Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie.

According to the report, the Southport and North Shore locations are among the locations closing.

Studio are also set to close in D.C., New York and Southern California, along with other markets.