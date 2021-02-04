SoulCycle Instructor Apologizes for Jumping to Front of Covid-19 Vaccine Line

"I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for my recent action in receiving the vaccine," Griffith said

Stacey Griffith
Ari Perilstein / Getty Images for American Express file

A SoulCycle instructor has apologized for "a terrible error in judgment" for calling herself an educator to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

In a since-deleted post on social media, Stacey Griffith, a New York-based fitness instructor, said she filled out paperwork and drove an hour to Staten Island to receive her first dose of the Moderna vaccine, according to The Daily Beast.

"Now I can teach @soulcycle with a little more faith that we're all gonna be ok if we get the [vaccine]," Griffith's post read. She told The Daily Beast that her role as an "educator" made her eligible to get in the front of the line for a vaccination.

Local

Chicago Teachers Union 53 mins ago

CPS, CTU Haven't Reached a Deal in Negotiations Over In-Person Learning

coronavirus illinois 2 hours ago

All of Illinois Now in Phase 4 After Last Region Loosens Coronavirus Restrictions

Her post raised questions and sparked outrage. Mayor Bill de Blasio also called out Griffith's vaccination as problematic.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us