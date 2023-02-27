Son Takes Drastic Actions to Save His Mother's Home, Hopes to Help Other Seniors in Danger of Losing Houses

The mission couldn’t be more uncomfortable for Justin Blake, who is living on a bridge over the Dan Ryan Expressway as part of an effort to save a home that has been in his family for generations.

Blake's mother was the most recent occupant of the home in the 7000 block of South Wabash. The quaint brick two-story home was purchased by his great grandfather, a Tuskegee Airman, and his grandfather, a Pullman porter.

Blake’s mother, Patricia has been living there since the death of her husband– civil rights leader, Rev. Jacob S. Blake. He marched with Dr. King three times.

“My mother been living in the house for 33 years,” Blake said.

However, Patricia fell behind on her property taxes, not paying them for several years. Blake says she owed the city around $20,000, and the home was recently purchased at a Cook County scavenger sale.

“We are at the 11th hour, and got to make something happen now, or we will be wiped away,” Blake said.

Now, the family is trying to raise enough money to buy it back from the new owner.

“We are trying to get them to do the right thing – take this money - give us our house back,” Blake said.

Justin started an online fundraiser to try and save the home that he says is an important thread in his family history.

“We owe it to her, our great grandfather, our grandfather – to fight until it is over – and it is not yet,” he said.

Blake says what happened to his mom is happening to senior citizens all over the city. He plans to speak about this at the next Cook County Board meeting.