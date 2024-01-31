Family of a food delivery driver who was shot and killed in Chicago Monday said the man was simply helping out the restaurant he managed after they were short-staffed.

“I’m feeling pretty lost to be honest ever since his death,” his son told NBC Chicago in an interview. “I am not really sure what to do.”

According to police, a 53-year-old man, identified as Jing Lei, was driving around 6:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Sangamon Street when he was struck by gunfire. Lei, who was shot multiple times in the chest, then crashed into a parked vehicle. He later died at a nearby hospital.

The victim’s son spoke to NBC Chicago about the tragedy, too fearful to show his face on camera he asked to remain anonymous.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“It was a real shame that he works so hard to support his family all this time, but didn’t get to make to retirement and enjoy life,” he said.

The son said Lei was a manager at a Chinese restaurant and a chef.

“My dad is a restaurant manager and chef unfortunately we were short on staff that day and we didn’t have any delivery person available so my dad decided to make the delivery himself,” he said.

This shooting comes as Chicago Police issued a community alert for food delivery drivers.

Three of them were held at gunpoint just last week in the West Loop.

According to officials, at least three times last week, two armed men wearing black face masks approached food delivery drivers at West Maypole and Wood Streets near the West Loop. In each of the incidents, the men display their handguns before taking the food delivery and fleeing the scene.

According to officials, one of the incidents occurred in the evening, while the other two occurred in broad daylight.

The family said they want justice for Lei.

Community activists plan to speak publicly about Lei's shooting and announce a reward in this case Wednesday.

No one was in custody as of Wednesday morning and police are investigating.