Son fatally stabbed father in Glenview during argument over smoking pot before work: prosecutors

“I am a murderer,” a man with blood on his clothes and hands told Glenview police, after fatally stabbing his father over an argument about marijuana at their home on Monday, prosecutors said.

Isaac Thurston, 20, also said, “I don’t know why I did it,” and described the argument that led to him attacking his father, Perron Thurston, 50, according to a bond proffer prepared by Cook County prosecutors.

Father and son began arguing about 6:30 a.m. at their home in the 1100 block of Arbor Lane when the elder Thurston became upset with his son, who had smoked marijuana before heading to work at a coffee shop.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Perron Thurston didn’t think his son could work in that condition, so he called the coffee shop and told them that Isaac wouldn’t be coming to work, the proffer states.

The argument continued into the kitchen. During the dispute, Thurston grabbed a knife from a block on the counter and stabbed his father once in the left side of his torso, according to the proffer.

After he was stabbed, the father called out to his wife that “Isaac just stabbed me,” the proffer states. Thurston’s brother then came into the kitchen and began giving his father chest compressions.

Perron Thurston died of his wound later that morning, the proffer states.

When police arrived, Isaac Thurston was standing inside the home with blood on his clothes and hands, according prosecutors. That’s when he allegedly confessed to the attack.

Thurston was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and held on $1-million bail. He was released from custody Tuesday and placed on home electronic monitoring after a man who said he was Isaac Thurston’s uncle posted bond, according to court records.

This was Thurston’s first arrest, according to prosecutors. His next court date is set for Aug. 29.