Son charged with murder after mother dies following attack in Valparaiso

A 19-year-old Valparaiso man was arrested on multiple charges for the murder of his mother, an assistant vice president at Loyola University Chicago, according to authorities.

Conner Kobold remained in custody at the Porter County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated battery and strangulation as of Friday, police said.

At around 4 p.m. on Monday, Kobold called authorities several times, requesting Valparaiso police officers respond to the 1350 block of Diamond Boulevard, according to authorities. Officers arrived at the scene and were directed to a home, where they encountered a woman who had been seriously injured and was unconscious, police said.

The victim, identified as Shanelle Burns, was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later died from unspecified injuries. The Porter County Coroner's Office has yet to release Burns' manner and cause of death, citing the investigation.

Burns served as assistant vice president of advancement operations and campaign planning, according to Loyola University Chicago's website.

"Loyola University Chicago can confirm that Shanelle Burns was a staff member in University Advancement," a spokesperson said in a statement. "The thoughts and prayers of the Loyola community are with her family."