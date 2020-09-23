‘Someone Must Be Held Accountable:' Father Pfleger Leads March, Rally After Breonna Taylor Decision

Amid turmoil after the decision by a Louisville grand jury not to charge three police officers in connection to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, Chicago anti-violence activist Father Michael Pfleger held a march and demonstration on the city’s South Side Wednesday.

Protesters, a few dozen in all, marched from St. Sabina Church to the intersection of 79th Street and Racine, hoping to send a message by marching during rush hour in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

“We need to interrupt the government,” Pfleger said. “The CTA, businesses, and streets.”

Chanting things like “we demand justice, and we’ll shut it down,” the marchers moved along the city streets with fists in the air.

During the rally, Pfleger painted Breonna Taylor’s name on the street, writing it in fake blood.

“Someone must be held accountable for the death of Breonna Taylor,” he said.

Many of the protesters said they were disheartened by the decision made in Kentucky. Sharon Miles, who lost her nephew Korey to gun violence, says that protest is good, but she vows to do more than just demonstrate.

“We need to do more than just protesting,” she said. “There’s other things we need to do behind the scenes, like voting, passing legislation and getting judges appointed.”

CTA buses were rerouted in the area, but even commuters impacted by the protests said they understand people’s anger.

“In a time of intolerance, you have to be tolerant and respectful of people wishing to protest,” one commuter said.

“If anything, it’s beautiful to see people make a statement and stand up for something they believe in,” another added.