Some residents in Portage Park push back on temporary migrant shelter plan

Outside of the former St. Bartholomew Catholic School in Portage Park, a group of residents and community members shared their concerns and complaints with city leadership, now that the building could be slated to become a temporary migrant shelter.

“They have no clue what they are doing,” said Patrick Gibbons. “They have to take care of their own people before they take care of anyone on the outside.”

Residents said a lack of safety is their main issue with the plan.

“I really don’t feel safe with any new strangers walking around the neighborhood,” said Wally Prusko, a longtime resident. “I wish things wouldn’t go in this direction and I hope things can worked out.”

People want to see the school used for children in the community or to help house some of Chicago’s homeless residents, but that likely won’t be the case.

According to a release from 30th Ward Ald. Ruth Cruz’s office, the city plans to move between 300 and 350 migrants into the former school in January.

This is a partnership with the city and Archdiocese. The Archdiocese said it continues to look at all of its properties to see which are suitable for helping asylum-seekers, with the city having the final say.

The city is planning to host an informational session to offer more specifics to residents. That meeting is planned for the coming weeks.