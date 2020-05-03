Coronavirus Indiana

Some Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Branches to Re-Open Monday

The branches that open will have services available via appointment only

Generic Highway Road
NBC News

Some of Indiana’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles license branches will re-open with an appointment-only service format beginning Monday.

BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy announced on Friday that customers will be able to schedule an appointment for transactions which are not available online. The BMV has modified its operations to ensure the safety of its employees and customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

To get more information on available transactions and to schedule a branch appointment, customers can go to the BMV's website. Customers with verified appointments will be required to check-in upon arrival.  

Copyright AP - Associated Press

