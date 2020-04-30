Some Illinois Businesses Prepare to Reopen Under Modified Stay-at-Home Order

Retail shops across Illinois are expecting to see more customers starting this weekend as the state eases certain coronavirus-related restrictions that have kept businesses separated from their customers.

Curbside pickup will be allowed, and shop owners in La Grange told NBC 5 it will help their bottom line.

“We anticipate that things will pick up, and especially because Mother’s Day is coming up, so folks are looking for those gifts right now,” said Heidi Murrow, owner of Whisper Me Home.

The La Grange Business Association said it is tremendously important to get people back to work.

“It’s not gonna be business as usual for a while. I think everyone recognizes that,” said Nancy Cummings of the La Grange Business Association. “But they’re looking to make it, how can it become a little bit closer to normal and what do we need to do to adapt to that.”

Golf courses are also reopening in Illinois. But there will be some changes in order to keep social distancing intact. There will no golf carts allowed and tee offs will be every 15 minutes.

“No rakes in the bunkers. No benches. No congregating. We’re gonna obviously ask everybody to stay six feet apart. We have 240 acres,” said Noel Allen of The Village Links of Glen Ellyn. “That should be no problem at all for people to keep their distance.”