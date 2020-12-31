Some Chicago New Year's Eve Events Continue This Year Reimagined

Some Chicago New Year's Eve celebrations will still happen this year, though they will likely look a bit different.

Instead of packed restaurants and hotels across the city, many events have reimagined ringing in 2021 in light of the coronavirus pandemic and statewide restrictions.

Ted Widen, founder of Drake Hotel's iconic annual party and Chicago Scene, said he is not canceling the event. Instead, he is moving the celebration to Zoom.

"We are hoping to have a few hundred people online and we'll see how it goes in the end," Widen said.

Widen explained that people can have access to the online event by making a donation of any amount. He said the proceeds will go to Chicago area charities.

At Seatgeek Stadium, there will be a socially distant New Year's Eve celebration, allowing individuals to gather in-person with six feet or more of space.

"We are so proud to be able to pull together a social distance event, and you can actually come out," said Julian Perez, founder of Julian's House Party Drive-in.

Perez said the drive-in is a live music event, complete with a midnight countdown into the new year and fireworks.