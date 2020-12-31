New Year's Eve

Some Chicago New Year's Eve Events Continue This Year Reimagined

By Lexi Sutter

Some Chicago New Year's Eve celebrations will still happen this year, though they will likely look a bit different.

Instead of packed restaurants and hotels across the city, many events have reimagined ringing in 2021 in light of the coronavirus pandemic and statewide restrictions.

Ted Widen, founder of Drake Hotel's iconic annual party and Chicago Scene, said he is not canceling the event. Instead, he is moving the celebration to Zoom.

Local

illinois DMV 36 mins ago

Illinois Driver Facilities to Reopen Tuesday After Pandemic-Related Closure

Naperville 54 mins ago

Pair Steals $5K in Alcohol From Naperville Jewel-Osco: Police

"We are hoping to have a few hundred people online and we'll see how it goes in the end," Widen said.

Widen explained that people can have access to the online event by making a donation of any amount. He said the proceeds will go to Chicago area charities.

At Seatgeek Stadium, there will be a socially distant New Year's Eve celebration, allowing individuals to gather in-person with six feet or more of space.

"We are so proud to be able to pull together a social distance event, and you can actually come out," said Julian Perez, founder of Julian's House Party Drive-in.

Perez said the drive-in is a live music event, complete with a midnight countdown into the new year and fireworks.

This article tagged under:

New Year's Eve
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us