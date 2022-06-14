excessive heat warning

Some Chicago Drivers Facilities to Close Early Due to Heat, Lack of Air Conditioning, Power Outages

As extreme heat and dangerous humidity blankets the Chicago area, some Drivers License facilities are having to close early after the air conditioning units in several of the locations malfunctioned, the Secretary of State's office said Tuesday.

According to a press release, three locations will be closing early:

Chicago South Drivers Services Facility, 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

According to the release, the air conditioning unit is "unable to cool the building due to the extreme heat." As a result, the location will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Lombard Drivers Services Facility, 837 S. Westmore-Meyers Rd

The release states that the building will close at 2 p.m. on Tuesday due to the air conditioning unit "not adequately cooling the building."

Melrose Park Driver Services Facility, 1903 N. Mannheim Rd.

The Melrose Park facility is closed due to power outage from Monday's severe weather. "The facility will reopen once power is restored," the Secretary of State's office said.

You can visit ilsos.gov to check the status of these facilities or to locate another facility near you.

As a reminder, all driver’s license, learner’s permits and ID card expiration dates have been extended to July 31, 2022.

