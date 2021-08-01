Some Chicago Bars and Restaurants Requiring Proof of Vaccination to Enter

With a rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the spread of the delta variant, multiple bars and restaurants in Chicago’s North Halsted neighborhood, and elsewhere in the city, have started asking for proof of vaccination at the door.

At D.S. Tequila Company, 3352 N. Hasted St., the vaccination policy was reinstated following the recent number of soaring COVID cases.

Staff members began asking for vaccination cards Sunday, explaining customers will be denied entry if they don't have their card, a copy or a picture of it on their phone.

"I mean, overall, it's not been like any sort of negative feedback," said Steve Reeve. "We've had a couple of people be like 'I wasn’t expecting anything like that,' but for the most part, everyone in the neighborhood has been kind of wanting that to be the response."

From Hydrate Nightclub to Replay in Anderson and Lake View, other bars and restaurants have made similar announcements on social media.

"So, if you want to make the choice to not get that vaccination, that’s up to you, but we can also choose to ensure the safety of our staff and our guests," Reeve said.

Multiple people who talked to NBC 5 Sunday said they believe requiring proof of vaccination is the right thing to do.

"I think its a good idea, I think that currently with all the unvaccinated spreading the virus, and even the unvaccinated spreading the virus," said Larry Burn.

Below is a list of Chicago establishments that have started requiring COVID vaccination proof: