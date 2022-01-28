Some Chicago-Area Schools Close, Push Back Start Times Amid Lake-Effect Snow Storm

With Chicago and some northern suburbs being hit hard by a band of lake-effect snow Friday morning, some area schools closed or postponed start times for the day.

In Cicero and Berwyn, District 201 Morton Alternative Schools implemented a late-start schedule and canceled "zero hour period" due to the weather.

In Chicago, a number of private schools, including De La Salle Institute, Our Lady of the Snows School and several others announced closures due to the heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions.

Other private schools in Wilmette, Oak Park and River Forest also announced closures or delayed starts.

