Some call for change to Chicago curfew after hundreds of teens took over downtown street

There's a new push to change downtown Chicago's curfew in wake of violent teen takeovers in the city's Streeterville neighborhood over the weekend.

Residents believe earlier curfews could have prevented the scene that unfolded in heart of the city Friday.

The scene began unfolding ahead of the current 10 p.m. deadline, and while police were quickly called to the scene, residents said little could be done until the curfew was reached.

"I saw absolute mayhem," said witness and resident Tracy Boone, who captured video of the chaotic scene outside her front door Friday. "It's not fair that we - on any given Friday, Saturday, Sunday night in the summer - can't come outside of our homes because we don't know what's going to happen."

Video from the scene captured hundreds of teens gathering, with multiple fights breaking out. An individual fired shots in the large crowd, with one 15-year-old suffering a graze wound to the leg.

According to Ald. Brian Hopkins, a Chicago police officer suffered a hand injury trying to break up a fight at the location.

In total, Chicago police said 12 individuals were arrested, with charges ranging from reckless conduct to aggravated battery against a police officer to disorderly conduct to carrying replica firearms.

"This cannot continue all summer long," said Deborah Gershbein, president of the Streeterville Organization of Active Residents.

The group has called for moving the curfew up from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m., an idea first proposed by Hopkins.

"We can't have this... we have to put a stop to this," Hopkins said.

While Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city will not tolerate dangerous and reckless behavior like what was on display Friday night, he doesn't support changing the curfew.

“The dangerous behavior that was on display, no one wants to see that, and our police department will continue to hold people accountable,” he said.

Johnson instead has called for additional recreation opportunities for teens rather than shifting up the downtown curfew during the summer months.

“What I’m calling for is to do what works,” he said. “Shifting the problem into other communities, that’s not how we transform our city.”

Hopkins disagreed that such a curfew wouldn’t work, and said he hopes the City Council will take up a curfew measure in April.

“The only thing that has an effect is making arrests when laws are broken, or enforcing curfew,” he said. “Those are the two things that really do work to disperse the crowd. Telling them not to, or scolding them, they just laugh. They know it’s not going to do anything.”

Tio Hardiman, president of Violence Interrupters, called for the city to open 24-hour community centers that provide teens safe places to gather and to participate in constructive activities.

“We have to do a better job as leaders to make sure these young people are occupied,” he said.

Chicago police said they will continue to monitor for such large gathering "to maintain public safety for all involved."

"The Chicago Police Department will always work to protect all residents, visitors and businesses throughout the city, including in our downtown area," the department said in a statement Monday. "We encourage everyone to enjoy all that our city has to offer. At the same time, we will not tolerate reckless criminal action. We want everyone to be safe and responsible, but we will take enforcement action against those committing illegal acts."