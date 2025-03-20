Some forms of Benadryl sold on Amazon recalled due to ‘risk of child poisoning'

Some forms of Benadryl manufactured by Arsell and sold on Amazon have been recalled due to a "risk of child poisoning," according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Due to the presence of diphenhydramine, Benadryl must be packaged in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.
The packaging of approximately 2,300 units of Benadryl sold on Amazon from July 2023 to August 2024 was not child-resistant, necessitating the recall.
The product was sold for between $16 and $19 and packaged in a pink and white paper box with "Benadryl" written in blue text.
The package has a white label on the bottom with the following code written in black text: “X003VRIGUL.”
Any customers with the affected Benadryl are encouraged to immediately secure the product away from children and contact Arsell for a full refund, according to the CPSC.
Consumers will be asked to submit their Amazon order number and a photo demonstrating disposal of the recalled Benadryl at recall@arsellsupport.com. Though only the bottle is recalled and not the medicine, both should be disposed of.
