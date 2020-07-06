Soldier Field to Host Drive-In Movies Beginning Wednesday

As more social distancing activities pop up around Chicago, Soldier Field announced it will open a drive-in theater this Wednesday.

Movies will show each night Wednesday through Sunday beginning at 8:30 p.m. and sold at $55 per vehicle. A ticket also provides a free bucket of popcorn.

This week will feature the films "Groundhog Day," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "Fast and Furious," "Grease" and "Shrek."

Aside from movies, other entertainment will include DJs, contests, games and food and beverage options to attendees arriving by car or by foot in groups no larger than six.

Cashless concessions, socially safe bathrooms and sanitation stations and will 8-foot distance measures throughout the designated areas will be provided for vehicles and pedestrians, according to the release.

The series of events, called “CHI-Together” includes nightly entertainment ranging from singalongs and family nights to classic films on display across big screens located in Soldier Field’s South parking lot, according to a press release from Fueled Events, the company responsible for the program.

The first dollar of every ticket sold will be donated to the Great Chicago Food Depository. Attendees are also encouraged to bring and donated canned goods.

Other drive-in movie theaters have appeared around the Chicago area this summer for entertainment-lovers to safely enjoy a film amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the full list of movie screening and other events visit chi-together.com.