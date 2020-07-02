Soldier Field to Host Drive-In Movies Beginning Next Week

Drive-in movies and other socially safe events are coming to Soldier Field this summer with proceeds benefitting a local Chicago food bank.

The series of events, called “CHI-Together” includes nightly entertainment ranging from singalongs and family nights to classic films on display across big screens located in Soldier Field’s South parking lot, according to a press release from Fueled Events, the company responsible for the program.

Aside from movies, other entertainment will include DJs, contests, games and food and beverage options to attendees arriving by car or by foot in groups no larger than six Wednesday through Sunday.

Cashless concessions, socially safe bathrooms and sanitation stations and will 8-foot distance measures throughout the designated areas will be provided for vehicles and pedestrians, according to the release.

The first dollar of every ticket sold will be donated to the Great Chicago Food Depository. Attendees are also encouraged to bring and donated canned goods.

For the full list of movie screening and other events visit chi-together.com.