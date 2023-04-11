Soldier Field to Host Concacaf Gold Cup Games This Summer

Soldier Field to host Concacaf Gold Cup games this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Fans of the United States national men’s soccer team will have a chance to cheer on the boys in red, white and blue at Soldier Field this summer. CONCACAF announced Chicago will be one of the host cities for this year’s Gold Cup tournament.

“The host cities and venues we have selected all have strong track records of hosting elite football, and world class events,” said Concacaf president Victor Montagliani in a statement. “I want to thank each and every one of them for their commitment to Concacaf, to our Gold Cup, and to our sport. This is a tremendous time for football in the region with Nations Leagues, men’s and women’s Gold Cups, and other exciting national team and club competitions taking place over the next three years as we head towards the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

The federation has not yet announced which teams will play at which stadiums, yet. That announcement will come following this Friday’s official competition draw, which will determine preliminary round matchups and tournament groups.

The United States has won the Gold Cup seven times and are the defending champions. Soldier Field has hosted Gold Cup games seven times, which is tied for the most along with NRG Stadium in Houston.

Here’s the full list of host cities and stadiums:

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

CITYPARK Stadium, St. Louis, MO

BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

Gold Cup matches will begin on June 16. The Final will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 16.

