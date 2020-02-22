Soldier Deployed in Iraq Foils Robbery To His Park Ridge Home

A soldier currently deployed in Iraq observed two men walking toward his Park Ridge garage on his smartphone doorbell camera early Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 2:31 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of S. Fairview Ave. , according to police.

Richard Wharton said he noticed the two men exit the garage carrying several power tools, and immediately contacted the Park Ridge Police Department, who later located the offenders walking along Higgins Road.

They were carrying proceeds from the victim's garage as well as from car burglaries in the same area, said police.

Both offenders, 23-year-old Andres Gutierrez, and 24-year-old Brandon Shaw, were taken to the Cook County Court Building at 26th and California for a bond hearing.

They were charged with three counts of burglary.

The police department said in a statement, "The Park Ridge Police Department extends our sincere appreciation to Soldier Richard Wharton who, while protecting his country overseas, also assisted his hometown police department in the apprehension of two burglary suspects."

No other information was immediately known.