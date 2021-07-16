Soldier Field

Soldier Dad Dresses Up as Mascot, Surprises Kids at Summer Camp

Gemma and Colton got a special surprise Friday when their dad dressed up as a mascot to greet them at summer camp after he spent almost a year away serving as a U.S. soldier.

"I'm excited," said Sgt. Christopher DeWitt. "I'm excited to see them. I can't wait. I've been waiting for this day for the past 11 months."

The dad wore a red lobster costume as Mundelein's Barefoot Bay Mascot to give high fives down a line of children, turning back to stop at his daughter, Gemma.

Gemma watched as her dad removed his mascot head and exclaimed "Oh my gosh!" before giving a big hug.

"I'm speechless. I couldn't have asked for anything better," DeWitt said.

DeWitt then went to surprise his son Colton at daycare next door dressed as the same red lobster. As his dad took off the mascot head, Colton said "Daddy!" and the two embraced in a hug.

Soldier Fieldmundelein
