Illinois welcomed a lot more people named Noah in 2022. Nearly 700 more, in fact.

According to the Social Security Administration, Noah was the most popular name given to males born in 2022 in Illinois, newly released data from the agency shows, with 696 males given that name at birth. The most popular name given to females born in 2022 in Illinois was Oliva, the administration says, with 625 females named Olivia.

2022 isn't the first time Noah or Olivia appeared at the top of the lists. Both names have reigned supreme on Illinois' lists since 2013, the data show. The year prior to that, in 2012, Jacob was Illinois' top baby boy name, and Sophia was Illinois' top baby girl name.

The data, based on Social Security card applications, ranks the 100 most frequent names given for female and male births both statewide and across the nation. Earlier this year, names.org released predictions for what Illinois' 2022 most popular baby names lists would look like, and they weren't too far off.

However, baby names in Illinois didn't overlap quite as much with the Social Security Administration's 2022 nationwide baby name list. For instance, while the name Lucas comes in at No. 8 on the nationwide list, it doesn't show up on Illinois' list of most popular boy names until No. 20.

Here's a breakdown of the top 10 names for baby boys and girls in 2022 in Illinois, and how they compare to the administration's nationwide list.

Top 10 Boys Names For 2022 in Illinois

Noah Liam Oliver Mateo Theodore Benjamin Henry James

Top 10 Boys Names For 2022 Nationwide

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah William Henry Lucas Benjamin Theodore

Top 10 Girls Names For 2022 in Illinois

Olivia Sophia Emma Charlotte Amelia Mia Isabella Ava Camila Sofia

Top 10 Girls Names For 2022 Nationwide