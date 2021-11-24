Social Media Post Goes Viral After 3 Cited in Fight Outside Tinley Park Daycare

Two women and one man were cited for fighting in public after an altercation in a suburban daycare's parking lot, Tinley Park police said this week.

Azia Taylor, of Flossmoor, and Beatriz Luna-Delgado, of Crete, were both leaving Tutor Time of Tinley Park, located at 8007 W. 183rd St., on Nov. 17 when police said one of the women hit the other's car with her car door, which started a fight between them.

Police were not able to determine who started the fight after viewing nearby surveillance video, according to a statement from the department. Both women were cited by police. Police also cited Luna-Delgado's husband David O'Donnell, who they said was seen attempting to separate both women when officers arrived.

Both families were dismissed from the daycare and have been given a hearing date, police said. After the incident, Tutor Time officials allegedly contacted the Tinley Park Police Department with "concerns they saw on social media to cause destruction to and organize protests at their property," authorities said, adding that Tinley Park police have since dispatched extra patrols to the location.

In a post on Instagram, Taylor claims she was attacked by the couple.

"She hit me and we started to fight. Her husband then gets out the car and starts pulling my hair, banging my head into my window and punching me in the face as well as spewing racial slurs...," the post on Taylor's Instagram read. "...They had my keys and wouldn’t allow me to get to my car, to my baby!!!!"

The post has since garnered thousands of likes and comments on the social media platform.

NBC 5 has reached out to Tutor Time of Tinley Park for a statement regarding the incident and Taylor's allegations. Luna-Delgado and O'Donnell were unable to be reached for comment.

Tinley Park police said they are still looking for additional video of the fight or anyone who may have witnessed the altercation.