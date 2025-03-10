Social-media famous Irish dancers Gardiner Brothers visit NBC Chicago for live performance

A pair of Irish-American dancing brothers who have swept social media will perform in Chicago for a St. Patrick's Day event this week, and stopped by NBC 5 Monday morning to get some steps in.

Irish-American dancers and choreographers the Gardiner Brothers -- Michael, 30, and Matthew, 26 -- are known for their viral Irish dance videos that combine traditional Irish dancing with modern pop. They have more than 800 million followers on Instagram, with a recent video filmed near Chicago's iconic Millennium Park and The Bean.

The brothers have toured with international Irish dance show Riverdance, and will be performing Monday night in Chicago at Siamsa na nGael.

At 6:15 a.m. Monday, the Gardiner Brothers will visit the NBC Chicago studio with Matt Rodrigues for a live performance to show off their skills.