Social media explodes after news of Jazz' Donovan Mitchell’s trade to Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
It's not an entertaining NBA offseason without a Woj bomb to brighten the day, and the Utah Jazz did just that by trading Donovan Mitchell.
The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired the Utah Jazz guard in a trade Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Cleveland is sending three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to Utah as part of the deal. Lauri Markkanen, first-round pick Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton are also headed to the Jazz in the blockbuster trade, sources tell Wojnarowski.
The trade sent social media into a frenzy and pretty much broke the basketball internet.
Cavs players Darius Garland and Kevin Love jumped on the news and voiced their support of their new teammate.
Other NBA players also spoke on the trade.
Former Cavs player and four-time champion LeBron James also chimed in and showed support for the internet-shattering trade.
The Knicks were viewed as solid frontrunners to land Mitchell, but this one seemed to slip through their fingers. Twitter was not going to let them off easy.
NBA legend Magic Johnson also got in on the conversation.
The Mayor of Cleveland also showed Mitchell some Cleveland love.
Mitchell will suit up for his first game as a Cav when the season kicks off on Oct. 18 and he will face his former team when the Jazz visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Dec. 19.