Social media explodes after news of Jazz' Donovan Mitchell's trade to Cavs

It's not an entertaining NBA offseason without a Woj bomb to brighten the day, and the Utah Jazz did just that by trading Donovan Mitchell.

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired the Utah Jazz guard in a trade Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 1, 2022

Cleveland is sending three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to Utah as part of the deal. Lauri Markkanen, first-round pick Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton are also headed to the Jazz in the blockbuster trade, sources tell Wojnarowski.

The trade sent social media into a frenzy and pretty much broke the basketball internet.

Always your fan🏀🏀🏀 — Dean Garrett (@DeanGar47680299) September 1, 2022

NBA Twitter seeing the random Donovan Mitchell Woj bomb in their timeline: pic.twitter.com/dxiV7lfkBq — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) September 1, 2022

The East is going to be stacked this year https://t.co/q5FYRbMe9x — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) September 1, 2022

Updated NBA draft order for each of the next 5 years:

1. Thunder

2. Jazz

3. Thunder

4. Jazz

5. Thunder

6. Jazz

7. Kings

8. Jazz

9. Thunder

10. Jazz — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 1, 2022

Cavs players Darius Garland and Kevin Love jumped on the news and voiced their support of their new teammate.

10 and 🕷 — Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) September 1, 2022

🕷🕷🕷 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 1, 2022

Other NBA players also spoke on the trade.

@spidadmitchell im locking that up — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00)

Wow — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) September 1, 2022

Huh? Where tf that come from? — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 1, 2022

Former Cavs player and four-time champion LeBron James also chimed in and showed support for the internet-shattering trade.

SO TOUGH!!!!! Super Dope — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 1, 2022

The Knicks were viewed as solid frontrunners to land Mitchell, but this one seemed to slip through their fingers. Twitter was not going to let them off easy.

Knicks fans seeing Donovan Mitchell to the Cavs pic.twitter.com/Dq9xa9K8P1 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 1, 2022

New York Knicks “We are going to find a way to get Donavan Mitchell”



Cavs:pic.twitter.com/qUhGx2E4L0 — Cam🅿️ (@camfromthe216) September 1, 2022

Knicks fans: “Donovan Mitchell will be a Knick this summer” pic.twitter.com/qhylX6cOUG — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 1, 2022

Knicks fans: “Donavan Mitchell is OTW, let’s goooo 😤”



The Cavs: *actually trade for Donovan Mitchell*



Knicks fans: pic.twitter.com/VPbNH5mWEx — RingerNBA (@ringernba) September 1, 2022

Knicks Fans watching Donovan Mitchell go to the Cavs pic.twitter.com/gzwaupm4mK — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 1, 2022

Knicks fans seeing Donovan Mitchell get traded to the Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/DW3zILtSHX — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 1, 2022

NBA legend Magic Johnson also got in on the conversation.

Great trade for the Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring Donovan Mitchell to match with the young talent they already have. The Cavs will be a force to be reckoned with in the East! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 1, 2022

The Mayor of Cleveland also showed Mitchell some Cleveland love.

@spidadmitchell. I feel another trophy on the horizon soon for the @cavs — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb)

Mitchell will suit up for his first game as a Cav when the season kicks off on Oct. 18 and he will face his former team when the Jazz visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Dec. 19.