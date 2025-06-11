‘So powerful': Watch Chicago high school boys choir's moving performance on ‘AGT'

When the Leo High School boys choir finished their incredible performance on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday, there was a brief moment of silence before the audience erupted in cheers and rose to a roaring standing ovation.

(Watch the full performance below)

"I felt like that was your song and you were singing it from the heart," Mel B said as the audience continued its cheers for the 22 teens who just finished their performance of "Born for This."

The choir from Chicago's Leo High School, an all-boys Catholic school on the city's South Side, is known for their performances, having been tapped to sing at the city's upcoming mass at Rate Field in honor of Pope Leo XIV as well as numerous other major city events.

Sitting in the audience were the school's principal and other supporters of the group.

"These young men are amazing," choir director LaDonna Hill said after their audition. "They've never had music experience. We take whoever desires to sing, but I am extremely proud of them."

And the judges agreed.

"I can imagine this as a Broadway show. It was so powerful what you just did," Simon Cowell said.

"To me, it was men with a mission, with a sensitivity. It was beautiful… you guys deserve to be on this stage," Sofia Vergara said.

With each judge who spoke, the choir received yes after yes until they reached four votes, sending them to the live performances portion of the show.

"This is a monumental milestone for Leo High School!" the school wrote on social media after holding a watch party for Tuesday night's episode.

After their performance, an emotional Hill shared a powerful message to her group.

"When you work hard, there is nothing impossible," she said through tears as the group of teens expressed their appreciation for her, surrounding her in a group hug.