‘So many in one year': Alleged serial killer charged in multiple murders in Chicago

Police say an alleged serial killer is now accused in a string of murders and several attempted murders all within a nine-month span in Chicago.

According to charges announced by the Chicago Police Department, a 21-year-old man is accused of six murders and four attempted murders-- all of which took place in 2020.

"These are six lives that were brutally taken," Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said during a press conference announcing the murder charges. "The charges in these cases reflect the perseverance and dedication of our detectives."

Chicago police and the Cook County State's Attorney's office revealed Wednesday that Antonio Reyes has now been charged in a string of separate shootings when he was 17 years old.

"It's sad to think about a 17-year-old committing serial murders over the course of nine months. How many people were taken?" Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke said.

Reyes was first taken into custody in December 2020 for the June 2020 murder of 26-year-old Luis Davalos in the 5800 block of South Rockwell. While he was in custody for a murder and attempted murder charge in that case, he allegedly tried to kill his cellmate with a shank and now has charges pending for that incident, according to Burke.

He has since been charged with five additional murders and four attempted murders, according to police.

"This speaks to the level of disregard this offender had toward human life," Snelling said. "It’s difficult to comprehend how anyone can easily take someone’s life, especially so many in one year."

The new charges include the murders of a 31-year-old man in the 2600 block of West 59th Street in March of 2020; 21-year-old Claudio Cossio in the 4100 block of South Sacramento in April of 2020, who was murdered two days before his daughter's second birthday; a 16-year-old boy in the 5200 block of South Homan; and a 20-year-old man in the 4700 block of West 59th Street in November of 2020, who had three children in the car with him when he was killed.

"One victim was killed while he went to a gas station to buy a pop early one evening. Another victim was sitting in a parked car with a friend on Palm Sunday afternoon when he was shot and killed. Another victim’s only crime was taking his family to buy a new puppy one afternoon. He was shot and severely wounded in front of his three children and succumbed to his injuries months later," Burke said.

Police don't believe Reyes knew any of the victims killed in each incident and authorities did not release a possible motive behind the killings.

"Honestly, it's very devastating to hear that ... how can a man do so much killing in just a couple of months?" said Erika Avalos, the mother of Cossio's daughter.

Police confirmed a .40-caliber handgun was among the evidence discovered in the case, which helped them connect the murders.

"Once we were able to process the weapon, it helped us see a relationship to other scenes where similar casings had also matched that particular firearm," said Chief Antoinette Ursitti with CPD.

Reyes appeared in court earlier this week for the new charges and pleaded not guilty. He is next slated to appear in court on March 18 and is being held without bail.