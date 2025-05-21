‘So happy': Chicago elementary school custodian surprised with best-of award

It's a job that doesn't usually receive much recognition or appreciation, but a Chicago custodian has been honored as one of the best in the country.

William G. Hibbard Elementary custodian Micaela "Mica" Ortiz Arredondo walked into a surprise party Wednesday afternoon at her school in the city's Albany Park neighborhood.

"I didn't know how to act at the beginning, but I'm so happy!" Ortiz Arredondo said. "Makes me feel special. Makes me feel like I'm very useful in the school."

Ortiz Arredondo earned a $1,000 check and a trip for two to Las Vegas for finishing as the runner-up in the Cintas Custodian of the Year contest. She was among thousands of custodians nationwide nominated for going "above and beyond to make a positive impact."

"I'm just really excited [for] Mica, people who normally are not recognized," said Hibbard Elementary Principal Hiliana Leon. "It's about everyone that supports our school."

The principal and staff nominated Ortiz Arredondo. Students gave speeches during her surprise party to show their appreciation.

"Thank you for cleaning the school and serving us breakfast with a smile. We appreciate all of your hard work for this school. We not only look at you as a custodian, but family," said John M.

"She keeps our school in tip-top shape with a big smile on her face, and that shows her friendliness and kindness," said Matthew W.

"I like kids. I love them, and I make sure I'm going to do the right thing for them," Ortiz Arredondo said.

Ortiz Arredondo said she will keep going above and beyond for her students and staff.

"Hibbard School is, for me, besides my second home, the teachers and staff make me feel like my second family as well," said Ortiz Arredondo.