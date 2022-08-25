Last month, a suburban Chicago gas station sold someone a lucky, record-breaking Mega Millions jackpot ticket, worth $1.34 billion. But nearly 30 days later, Illinois lottery officials have not said that a winner has come forward.

"We don't know whether or not they even know that they won a prize," Harold Mays, director of the Illinois Department of the Lottery said on July 30 -- one day after the winning ticket was sold. "So, I encourage everybody to check your ticket."

Illinois Lottery Officials have not made any further announcements about the prize.

According to officials, after a ticket is won, the Illinois Lottery encourages the winner to sign the back of their ticket, seek legal advice and make an appointment with the Illinois Lottery to claim their prize.

And while the winner has 12 months from the date of draw to claim their winnings, Illinois Lottery officials say Illinois winners of $250,000 or more can choose to not release their names.

Workers at the gas station, located at 885 E. Touhy Ave., have declined to offer their thoughts on the massive payday doled out at their location. According to officials, the corporate gas station chain will receive a half-million dollar bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers for the biggest prize in state history — and second biggest ever in the U.S. — were 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14.