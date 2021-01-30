Snowstorm Updates: Winter Storm Warning in Effect, Officials Advise Preparation

The Chicago area will be under a winter storm warning beginning Saturday afternoon as the second major snowstorm of the week threatens to dump up to 9 inches of snow, possibly even more, on some parts of the area.

State and city officials have warned the public to prepare their families, homes and vehicles for the winter system.

Here are the latest updates:

Winter Storm Warning Begins Saturday Afternoon in Chicago Area

A winter storm warning goes into effect throughout the Chicago area Saturday afternoon as a potentially significant storm has set its sights on northern Illinois.

The snowstorm will likely bringing several inches of snow just days after much of the area saw its biggest snowfall of the season so far.

The warning begins at 3 p.m. Saturday and continues through 6 p.m. Sunday, though the system could begin with a short period of freezing rain before transitioning to snow. The following counties are included in the warning: Boone, McHenry, Lake (IL), De Kalb, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Cook, Will, Lake (IN) and Porter.

The alert warns of "heavy wet snow" and wind gusts of up to 30 or 35 mph. Accumulations of 5 to 9 inches or higher are possible.

According to NBC 5 meteorologists, areas closer to Lake Michigan could see an additional 1 to 2 inches, ultimately accumulating to 10 to 11 inches, due to lake enhanced snow.

A winter storm watch remains in effect for Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, warning of 3 to 7 inches of snow possible, with some locations seeing higher totals.

For more information, click here.

Chicago Emergency Officials Urge Residents to Prepare for Snowstorm

Chicago emergency officials urged residents to prepare for the winter snowstorm expected to head into the area within hours Saturday.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications and the Department of Streets and Sanitation held a press conference Saturday at 11:30 a.m. to give warning of the winter storm expected.

The OEMC warned of a winter storm warning to take place across the Chicago area Saturday into Sunday, with heavy periods of snowfall. Officials said people should check in with family members and encouraged residents to call 311 to request a wellness check.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is also in effect, the OEMC announced, as of 9 a.m. Saturday and will remain active until Monday at 3 p.m. Emergency officials said there could be "minor flooding" along the Lake Shore Drive bike path.

Timeline: How Much Snow You Could See and When in Weekend Storm

Here is a breakdown of the forecast and what you can expect:

Saturday Afternoon

The Chicago area will be under a winter storm warning beginning Saturday afternoon as the second major snowstorm of the week threatens to dump up to 9 inches of snow, possibly even more, on some parts of the area.

The warning begins at 3 p.m. Saturday and continues through 6 p.m. Sunday, though the system could begin with a short period of freezing rain before transitioning to snow. The following counties are included in the warning: Boone, McHenry, Lake (IL), De Kalb, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Cook, Will, Lake (IN) and Porter.

A winter storm watch remains in effect for Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, warning of 3 to 7 inches of snow possible, with some locations seeing higher totals.

After around 2 to 3 p.m., areas south and southwest of Chicago could begin to see a mix of snow and rain before the major system arrives. The NBC 5 Storm Team predicts the snowstorm will arrive in Chicago between 3 and 6 p.m.

Saturday Evening

A period of wet, heavy snow is expected across the area Saturday from 6 p.m. until midnight. After midnight, the snow should taper to a lighter falling by morning.

The winter storm watch warns of heavy, wet snow and strong winds that could cause low visibility and snow-packed roads, making travel conditions dangerous.

For more on Sunday and Monday, click here.

‘Ubers for Snow Plowing' Prepare for Requests as Winter Storm Approaches

With 9 or more inches of snow in the forecast for the evening, a Chicago company is ensuring residents have a plowing service available just a few clicks away.

Plowz & Mowz, which refers to the service as the "Uber for Snow Plowing," allows Chicago area residents to find a plowing service given a free quote on their website.

On the Plowz & Mowz website, residents can type in their home address and the requested service. Customers can then request what time they'd like the service, along with a few questions about the style of the home or driveway.

In addition to snow plowing, the company said their services include white-glove treatment to clean off vehicles, pathway shoveling and salting driveways or walkways.