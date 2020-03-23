Snowfall Totals From Across the Chicago Area

It may officially be spring, but the Chicago area got a wintry blast of snow on Sunday, and some locations saw more than five inches fall over the course of the day.
Some locations, including Carbon Hill in Grundy County, are reporting more than three inches of snowfall.
We’ll keep the list up-to-date with the latest totals, but here are the reports as of 6 p.m. Sunday:
Local
Cook County:
Elk Grove Village - 3.4 inches
Midway International Airport - 3.3 inches
Hoffman Estates - 3.9 inches
Homewood - 4 inches
Oak Lawn - 4 inches
O'Hare International Airport - 3.2 inches
Palatine - 3.5 inches
Park Forest - 4.4 inches
DeKalb County:
Somonauk - 5 inches
DuPage County:
Aurora - 3.8 inches
Downers Grove - 4.4 inches
Grundy County:
Carbon Hill - 5.3 inches
Coal City - 5.3 inches
Minooka - 6.2 inches
Morris - 5.8 inches
Kane County:
Elgin - 3.6 inches
Geneva - 4.5 inches
Kankakee County:
Bourbonnais - 4.7 inches
Kankakee - 4 inches
Kendall County:
Plainfield – 5.6 inches
Lake County:
Buffalo Grove - 4.6 inches
LaSalle County:
Ottawa - 4.9 inches
Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 2 inches
Will County:
Beecher – 4.7 inches
Homer Glen - 4.4 inches
Joliet – 5.5 inches
Lockport - 4.2 inches
Mokena - 4.9 inches
New Lenox - 4.9 inches
Peotone - 5.3 inches
Romeoville – 4.5 inches
Wilmington - 5 inches
Winnebago County:
Rockford - 2 inches