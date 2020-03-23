Snowfall Totals From Across the Chicago Area

It may officially be spring, but the Chicago area got a wintry blast of snow on Sunday, and some locations saw more than five inches fall over the course of the day.

Some locations, including Carbon Hill in Grundy County, are reporting more than three inches of snowfall.

We’ll keep the list up-to-date with the latest totals, but here are the reports as of 6 p.m. Sunday:

Cook County:

Elk Grove Village - 3.4 inches

Midway International Airport - 3.3 inches

Hoffman Estates - 3.9 inches

Homewood - 4 inches

Oak Lawn - 4 inches

O'Hare International Airport - 3.2 inches

Palatine - 3.5 inches

Park Forest - 4.4 inches

DeKalb County:

Somonauk - 5 inches

DuPage County:

Aurora - 3.8 inches

Downers Grove - 4.4 inches

Grundy County:

Carbon Hill - 5.3 inches

Coal City - 5.3 inches

Minooka - 6.2 inches

Morris - 5.8 inches

Kane County:

Elgin - 3.6 inches

Geneva - 4.5 inches

Kankakee County:

Bourbonnais - 4.7 inches

Kankakee - 4 inches

Kendall County:

Plainfield – 5.6 inches

Lake County:

Buffalo Grove - 4.6 inches

LaSalle County:

Ottawa - 4.9 inches

Livingston County:

Chatsworth – 2 inches

Will County:

Beecher – 4.7 inches

Homer Glen - 4.4 inches

Joliet – 5.5 inches

Lockport - 4.2 inches

Mokena - 4.9 inches

New Lenox - 4.9 inches

Peotone - 5.3 inches

Romeoville – 4.5 inches

Wilmington - 5 inches

Winnebago County:

Rockford - 2 inches