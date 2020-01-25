Snowfall Totals

Snowfall Totals Across the Chicago Area

While some parts of the Chicago area saw heavy rain Friday night into early Saturday, other spots were hit with multiple inches of snow.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:

Cook County

  • Midway Airport - 0.3 inches
  • O'Hare Airport - 0.2 inches
  • Palatine - 1.4 inches
  • Schaumburg - 1 inch

DeKalb County

  • DeKalb - 3 inches
  • Somonauk - 2 inches

Grundy County

  • Carbon Hill - 1.3 inches

Kane County

  • Batavia - 1.7 inches
  • Campton Hills - 2.3 inches
  • Elburn - 2.5 inches
  • Elgin - 1.5 inches
  • Geneva - 1.9 inches
  • Montgomery - 1 inch

Kankakee County

  • Bourbonnais - 1.3 inches

Kendall County

  • Boulder Hill - 1.5 inches
  • Plainfield - 2 inches

Lake County

  • Hawthorn Woods - 1.8 inches
  • Highwood - 1.2 inches
  • Lindenhurst - 2.4 inches
  • Riverwoods - 2 inches

LaSalle County

  • Earlville - 3 inches
  • Mendota - 3 inches
  • Ottawa - 1.5 inches
  • Riverwoods - 2 inches
  • Streator - 1.3 inches

McHenry County

  • Bull Valley - 3 inches
  • Greenwood - 2.9 inches
  • Lakewood - 1.2 inches
  • Marengo - 2.3 inches
  • Woodstock - 3.3 inches

Will County

  • Crest Hill - 1.3 inches
  • Lockport - 0.7 inches

