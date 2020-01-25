Snowfall Totals Across the Chicago Area

While some parts of the Chicago area saw heavy rain Friday night into early Saturday, other spots were hit with multiple inches of snow.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:

Cook County

Midway Airport - 0.3 inches

O'Hare Airport - 0.2 inches

Palatine - 1.4 inches

Schaumburg - 1 inch

DeKalb County

DeKalb - 3 inches

Somonauk - 2 inches

Grundy County

Carbon Hill - 1.3 inches

Kane County

Batavia - 1.7 inches

Campton Hills - 2.3 inches

Elburn - 2.5 inches

Elgin - 1.5 inches

Geneva - 1.9 inches

Montgomery - 1 inch

Kankakee County

Bourbonnais - 1.3 inches

Kendall County

Boulder Hill - 1.5 inches

Plainfield - 2 inches

Lake County

Hawthorn Woods - 1.8 inches

Highwood - 1.2 inches

Lindenhurst - 2.4 inches

Riverwoods - 2 inches

LaSalle County

Earlville - 3 inches

Mendota - 3 inches

Ottawa - 1.5 inches

Riverwoods - 2 inches

Streator - 1.3 inches

McHenry County

Bull Valley - 3 inches

Greenwood - 2.9 inches

Lakewood - 1.2 inches

Marengo - 2.3 inches

Woodstock - 3.3 inches

Will County