Snowfall Totals Across the Chicago Area

While some parts of the Chicago area saw heavy rain Friday night into early Saturday, other spots were hit with multiple inches of snow.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:
Cook County
- Midway Airport - 0.3 inches
- O'Hare Airport - 0.2 inches
- Palatine - 1.4 inches
- Schaumburg - 1 inch
DeKalb County
- DeKalb - 3 inches
- Somonauk - 2 inches
Grundy County
- Carbon Hill - 1.3 inches
Kane County
- Batavia - 1.7 inches
- Campton Hills - 2.3 inches
- Elburn - 2.5 inches
- Elgin - 1.5 inches
- Geneva - 1.9 inches
- Montgomery - 1 inch
Kankakee County
- Bourbonnais - 1.3 inches
Kendall County
- Boulder Hill - 1.5 inches
- Plainfield - 2 inches
Lake County
- Hawthorn Woods - 1.8 inches
- Highwood - 1.2 inches
- Lindenhurst - 2.4 inches
- Riverwoods - 2 inches
LaSalle County
- Earlville - 3 inches
- Mendota - 3 inches
- Ottawa - 1.5 inches
- Streator - 1.3 inches
McHenry County
- Bull Valley - 3 inches
- Greenwood - 2.9 inches
- Lakewood - 1.2 inches
- Marengo - 2.3 inches
- Woodstock - 3.3 inches
Will County
- Crest Hill - 1.3 inches
- Lockport - 0.7 inches