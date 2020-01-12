Snowfall Totals Across the Chicago Area

After weeks of rollercoaster-like temperatures, the Chicago area experienced some rain showers since Friday night that paved the way for a winter storm Saturday
Some areas saw close to three inches of snow, but most cities saw between one-to-two inches of snowfall thanks to the weather system.
How much did your area get? Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:
Cook County:
Countryside – 0.8 inches
Harwood Heights – 1.9 inches
Midway International Airport – 1.2 inches
Oak Park – 1.9 inches
Hoffman Estates – 1.7 inches
Rogers park – 1.6 inches
Oak Lawn – 1.5 inches
O’Hare International Airport – 2.1 inches
Park Forest – 0.5 inches
Park Ridge – 1.5 inches
Bridgeview – 1.1 inches
palatine – 1 inch
Elk Grove – 1 inch
Palos Park – 0.5 inches
DeKalb County:
Somonauk – 2 inches
DuPage County:
Aurora - 0.2 inches
Bolingbrook - 0.8 inches
Elmhurst – 2.5 inches
Downers Grove - 1.8 inches
Roselle – 1.7 inches
Naperville - 0.2 inches
Burr Ridge – 1.1 inches
Wheaton – 1 inch
Grundy County:
Carbon Hill – 0.2 inches
Coal City – 0.2 inches
Kane County:
St. Charles – 0.9 inches
Batavia - 0.8 inches
Elgin – 0.8 inches
Kendall County:
Montgomery – 0.2 inches
LaSalle County:
Peru – 2 inches
Ottawa –1.1 inches
Streator – 0.6 inches
Mendota – 0.4 inches
Livingston County:
Streator – 0.1 inches
Will County:
Plainfield – 0.9 inches
Lockport – 0.8 inches
Crete – 0.7 inches
Romeoville – 0.4 inches
Joliet – 0.3 inches