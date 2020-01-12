Snowfall Totals Across the Chicago Area

After weeks of rollercoaster-like temperatures, the Chicago area experienced some rain showers since Friday night that paved the way for a winter storm Saturday

Some areas saw close to three inches of snow, but most cities saw between one-to-two inches of snowfall thanks to the weather system.

How much did your area get? Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:

Cook County:

Countryside – 0.8 inches

Harwood Heights – 1.9 inches

Midway International Airport – 1.2 inches

Oak Park – 1.9 inches

Hoffman Estates – 1.7 inches

Rogers park – 1.6 inches

Oak Lawn – 1.5 inches

O’Hare International Airport – 2.1 inches

Park Forest – 0.5 inches

Park Ridge – 1.5 inches

Bridgeview – 1.1 inches

palatine – 1 inch

Elk Grove – 1 inch

Palos Park – 0.5 inches

DeKalb County:

Somonauk – 2 inches

DuPage County:

Aurora - 0.2 inches

Bolingbrook - 0.8 inches

Elmhurst – 2.5 inches

Downers Grove - 1.8 inches

Roselle – 1.7 inches

Naperville - 0.2 inches

Burr Ridge – 1.1 inches

Wheaton – 1 inch

Grundy County:

Carbon Hill – 0.2 inches

Coal City – 0.2 inches

Kane County:

St. Charles – 0.9 inches

Batavia - 0.8 inches

Elgin – 0.8 inches

Kendall County:

Montgomery – 0.2 inches

LaSalle County:

Peru – 2 inches

Ottawa –1.1 inches

Streator – 0.6 inches

Mendota – 0.4 inches

Livingston County:

Streator – 0.1 inches

Will County:

Plainfield – 0.9 inches

Lockport – 0.8 inches

Crete – 0.7 inches

Romeoville – 0.4 inches

Joliet – 0.3 inches