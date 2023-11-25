Snowfall to move into Chicago area Sunday with busy travel day ahead

Snow continues to develop on Saturday ahead of an approaching area of low pressure that will move across Oklahoma and Missouri on its way to northern Illinois.

Snow chances around the Chicago area start going up after midnight, and we should see widespread snow by daybreak Sunday morning. Parts of Indiana may not see the snow until after sunrise.

Most accumulation will happen from sunrise through about 11 a.m. before snow showers taper off and move out in the afternoon. Then, our attention will turn to the cold and breezy weather that follows Sunday's snow.

Most of the Chicago area will see an inch or two of accumulation, while some spots farther northwest of Chicago and in southern Wisconsin could get up to 3 inches. Northwest Indiana will see an inch or less of snow.

Road conditions may be treacherous Sunday morning, with untreated roads likely being slick before temperatures rise above freezing later in the day.

As for the cold air on the way after the snow, wind gusts of up to 25 miles per hour are expected through Sunday evening, bringing wind chills into the low 20s by Sunday night and into the single digits by early Monday morning.

While Monday's highs will be near 30 degrees, wind chill values will make temperatures feel like they're in the teens.