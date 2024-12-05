A snow squall warning issued by the National Weather Service continues Wednesday night for highways in parts of Cook County in Illinois and Lake County in northwest Indiana.

The warning currently runs through 11:15 p.m., primarily impacting southern Cook County and northern Lake County in northwest Indiana, according to NWS officials. Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour are being reported, and visibility is dramatically reduced due to blowing snow.

NWS officials are warning of "dangerous, life-threatening travel" within the impacted areas.

What is a snow squall?

A snow squall is defined as a short but intense burst of snow accompanied by strong winds that can produce whiteout or near whiteout conditions and is "a key wintertime weather hazard," according to the NWS.

Forecasters warn that serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their vehicles during a snow squall, explaining drivers may not see others or stop.

"Unfortunately, there is a long history of deadly traffic accidents associated with snow squalls," according to the NWS website. "Although snow accumulations are typically an inch or less, the added combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures and quick reductions in visibility can cause extremely dangerous conditions for motorists."

A snow squall warning usually covers a small, targeted area, is typically in effect for 30-60 minutes and similar to tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings.