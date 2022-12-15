Snow, Icy Conditions Cause Crashes Across Chicago Area, Including 8-Car Accident in Elgin

Thursday night’s wintry weather across the Chicago area caused accidents in numerous locales, with one wreck in suburban Elgin involving at least eight vehicles, according to officials.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 20 and McLean Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m., according to Elgin police.

In all, eight vehicles were involved, according to officials, but there were only minor injuries reported.

Officials said that “weather conditions were a factor” in the crash.

A series of snow showers continued to hammer the Chicago area on Thursday, and with temperatures plunging black ice was reported in several locations across the region.

In Chicago, the Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed salt trucks in response to the wintry conditions. In suburban Aurora, “multiple accidents” were reported by police, with officials warning residents to use heightened care and caution while driving.

The snow showers are expected to continue off-and-on through at least Saturday, but windy conditions are only going to intensify through the weekend, with wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour pushing wind chills into the teens, according to forecast models.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.