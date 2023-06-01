Sneak Peek at Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour' Chicago Merch — and How Much it Costs

Merchandise for Taylor Swift's Chicago run officially went on sale at Soldier Field Thursday -- and fans were ready for it.

Crowds of fans lined up for hours to get their chance at snagging some of the official "The Eras Tour" items, with prices ranging from $25 to $75.

T-shirts, sweatshirts, posters, water bottles and more were all available as sales got underway starting at 10 a.m.

Swift isn't slated to perform in Chicago until Friday, but the highly anticipated shows are expected to draw massive crowds to downtown Chicago as more than 60,000 Swift fans descend on Soldier Field each night -- not including parents and ride-share drivers dropping off and picking up the concert goers.

"The final countdown to Taylor Swift's 3-night foray at Soldier Field is finally upon us," a press release from the stadium said Wednesday, adding that Swift's "The Eras Tour" is one of the "most anticipated musical events of 2023."

For those who miss the Thursday merch sales, each day of the show, merchandise sales outside the stadium will begin at 12 p.m. in four locations, Soldier Field says. Parking lots open at 2 p.m., and show gates open at 4:30 p.m.

The first show is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, with openers OWEN and Girl in Red.

According to the stadium, Swift will take the stage around 8 p.m., with a set that lasts for at least three hours.