Snag $3 Movies Tickets in the Chicago Area for National Cinema Day

A blockbuster deal is coming to a movie theatre near you: $3 tickets.
For just one day, big screens throughout the area will reel in film buffs for "National Cinema Day," a newly-created event that will take place Saturday, Sept. 3.
Regardless of the movie, showtime or format, moviegoers will be able to snag tickets at the discounted price across 3,000 theaters and 30,000 screens of major movie chains, including AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas.
Over 40 theatres in the Chicago area are set to participate in the deal:
- AMC Ford City 14
- Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre
- Classic Cinemas Elk Grove Theatre
- Classic Cinemas York Theatre
- Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre
- AMC Crestwood 18
- The Logan Theatre
- Classic Cinemas La Grange Theatre
- AMC Northbook Court 14
- Marcus Addison Cinema
- Marcus Orlando Park Cinema
- AMC Loews Chicago Ridge 6
- AMC Niles 12
- Classic Cinemas North Riverside Luxury 6
- AMC 600 North Michigan 9
- AMC Quarry Cinemas
- AMC Dine-in Yorktown 18
- Cinemark Melrose Park
- AMC Loews Streets of Woodfield 20
- Cinemark at Seven Bridges
- Landmark Century Centre Cinema
- Landmark Renaissance Place Cinema
- AMC River East 21
- Hollywood Blvd Cinema
- Regal City North IMAX & RPX
- Regal Webster Place
- AMC Cicero 14
- AMC Village Crossing
- AMC Galewood Crossings 14
- ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON-X
- Landmark at The Glen
- AMC Randhurst 12
- Cinema Chatham Powered by Emagine
- AMC Oakbrook Center 4
- AMC Newcity 14
- AMC Dine-in Theatres Block 37
- Marcus Country Club Hills Cinema
- AMC Oakbrook Center 12
- AMC Dine-in Rosemont 12
- AMC Norridge 6
- CMX Market Cinemas Old Orchard
- CMX CineBistro Old Orchard
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Wrigleyville
- Cinergy Wheeling
- AMC Evanston 12
Tickets aren't the only thing AMC Theatres is going to knock a few dollars off of Saturday. The movie giant revealed that it will offer a $5 combo deal for fountain drinks and popcorn, too.
Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in theaters. This year, the August lull has been especially acute for exhibitors. Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas, cited the scant supply of major new releases in its recent plans to fill for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
But, if successful, National Cinema Day could flood theaters with moviegoers and potentially prompt them to return in the fall. Before each showing, ticket buyers will be shown a sizzle reel of upcoming films from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal, and Warner Bros.
"After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Jackie Brenneman, Cinema Foundation president, in a statement. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
Organizers of National Cinema Day described the event as a trial that could become an annual fixture. While some other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, the initiative is the first of its kind on such a large scale in the U.S.
For more information on National Cinema Day and participating theaters, visit NationalCinemaDay.org.