Snag $3 Movies Tickets in the Chicago Area for National Cinema Day

A blockbuster deal is coming to a movie theatre near you: $3 tickets.

For just one day, big screens throughout the area will reel in film buffs for "National Cinema Day," a newly-created event that will take place Saturday, Sept. 3.

Regardless of the movie, showtime or format, moviegoers will be able to snag tickets at the discounted price across 3,000 theaters and 30,000 screens of major movie chains, including AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas.

Over 40 theatres in the Chicago area are set to participate in the deal:

AMC Ford City 14

Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre

Classic Cinemas Elk Grove Theatre

Classic Cinemas York Theatre

Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre

AMC Crestwood 18

The Logan Theatre

Classic Cinemas La Grange Theatre

AMC Northbook Court 14

Marcus Addison Cinema

Marcus Orlando Park Cinema

AMC Loews Chicago Ridge 6

AMC Niles 12

Classic Cinemas North Riverside Luxury 6

AMC 600 North Michigan 9

AMC Quarry Cinemas

AMC Dine-in Yorktown 18

Cinemark Melrose Park

AMC Loews Streets of Woodfield 20

Cinemark at Seven Bridges

Landmark Century Centre Cinema

Landmark Renaissance Place Cinema

AMC River East 21

Hollywood Blvd Cinema

Regal City North IMAX & RPX

Regal Webster Place

AMC Cicero 14

AMC Village Crossing

AMC Galewood Crossings 14

ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON-X

Landmark at The Glen

AMC Randhurst 12

Cinema Chatham Powered by Emagine

AMC Oakbrook Center 4

AMC Newcity 14

AMC Dine-in Theatres Block 37

Marcus Country Club Hills Cinema

AMC Oakbrook Center 12

AMC Dine-in Rosemont 12

AMC Norridge 6

CMX Market Cinemas Old Orchard

CMX CineBistro Old Orchard

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Wrigleyville

Cinergy Wheeling

AMC Evanston 12

Tickets aren't the only thing AMC Theatres is going to knock a few dollars off of Saturday. The movie giant revealed that it will offer a $5 combo deal for fountain drinks and popcorn, too.

Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in theaters. This year, the August lull has been especially acute for exhibitors. Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas, cited the scant supply of major new releases in its recent plans to fill for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

But, if successful, National Cinema Day could flood theaters with moviegoers and potentially prompt them to return in the fall. Before each showing, ticket buyers will be shown a sizzle reel of upcoming films from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal, and Warner Bros.

"After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Jackie Brenneman, Cinema Foundation president, in a statement. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

Organizers of National Cinema Day described the event as a trial that could become an annual fixture. While some other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, the initiative is the first of its kind on such a large scale in the U.S.

For more information on National Cinema Day and participating theaters, visit NationalCinemaDay.org.